Delhi traffic police issue advisory ahead of Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra on Tuesday

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised vehicle owners to avoid the C-Hexagon around India Gate and nearby areas on Tuesday afternoon in view of a planned Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra from Kartavya Path to the National War Memorial.

The march is expected to draw a huge number crowd and cause heavy vehicular congestion, the traffic police advisory read.

It said that in anticipation of the traffic load, vehicular movement will be regulated in the vicinity with several stretches, including the Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Man Singh Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, and Purana Quila Road, set to witness traffic diversions.

Key diversion points have been identified at the Tilak Marg- Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg and other crossings.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid these areas during the event for a hassle-free journey. No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park along the C-Hexagon and adjacent roads.

Towed vehicles will be moved to the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg, the advisory read.

