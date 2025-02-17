MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 February 2025

Delhi's new government to take oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 20: BJP sources

A BJP legislative party meeting, which was to be held on Monday, has been postponed to most likely Wednesday when the party will finalise on the candidate for the chief minister's post, sources said

Our Web Desk Published 17.02.25, 01:05 PM

The next chief minister of Delhi along with the council of ministers is likely to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 20, party sources said on Monday.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held around 4.30 pm on February 20, which is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from the party-ruled states, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A BJP legislative party meeting, which was to be held on Monday, has been postponed to most likely Wednesday when the party will finalise on the candidate for the chief minister's post, the sources said.

The details of the oath ceremony will be discussed at the meeting, they added.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years by sweeping the recent Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on February 8.

The party ended the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), winning 48 seats in the 70-member House to AAP's 22.

The victory was sweetened by the defeat of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Also Read
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Pitroda's statement makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi works as an agent of George Soros, Deep State, and China

Rahul Gandhi confidant’s statement about Beijing not being India’s enemy sparks backlash, nevermind chief economic adviser’s suggestion of seeking Chinese FDI to balance India’s growing trade deficit
Britain's Prime Minster Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Ready to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting UK troops on ground

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT