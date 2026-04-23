Delhi IRS officer's daughter murder case: Post-mortem finds strangulation after assault

The post-mortem report in the killing of a 22-year-old woman in southeast Delhi’s Kailash Hills has found multiple injuries indicating resistance and confirmed strangulation as the cause of death.

The victim, an IIT graduate and daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had abrasions and abraded contusions on both arms, hands and legs. A nasal bone fracture was also recorded.

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Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the forensic department at AIIMS Delhi, said the victim was taken to Fortis Escorts Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Detailing the findings, Gupta said the external examination showed injuries consistent with resistance.

"In addition, multiple lacerations accompanied by abrasions were found on the face, along with a fracture of the nasal bone, suggesting blunt-force impact," he said.

During internal examination, doctors found intramuscular haemorrhage in the neck muscles. Both horns of the thyroid cartilage were fractured, while the hyoid bone remained intact.

All internal organs were congested, consistent with asphyxial death due to strangulation.

"The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," Gupta said.

Samples preserved for forensic examination include viscera, ligature material with tape lift, nail scrapings, blood in gauze and swabs from private parts.

According to police, the accused, 19-year-old Rahul Meena, entered the house using a spare key and went to the rooftop study where the victim had been preparing for her civil services examination.

He allegedly attacked her, strangled her with a mobile phone charging cable and hit her with a heavy object. Investigators suspect the accused raped the victim while she was unconscious.

He then allegedly dragged her downstairs and tried to open a locker using her fingerprint. When that failed, he broke it open with a screwdriver and took cash and jewellery.

Police said the accused changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers before leaving, about 30 minutes before the victim’s parents returned home. CCTV footage shows he entered the colony around 6:30 am and left by 7:20 am.

Meena, a former domestic help at the house, was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the incident. Police are also probing his possible involvement in another rape case in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent the accused to four days of police custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the police’s plea seeking custodial interrogation.