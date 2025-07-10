Delhi High Court seeks clarity on Supreme Court observations over ‘Udaipur Files’ release

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a clarification from the parties on the observations made by the Supreme Court in related proceedings pertaining to release of movie "Udaipur Files" which is based on tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

A top court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi on Wednesday refused to urgently list a plea challenging screening of the movie and orally observed: "Let the film be released".

The top court observation was made after a counsel, appearing for one of the accused in the murder case, said the release of the film will prejudice the trial.

The high court on Wednesday directed the producer of "Udaipur Files" to arrange its screening for those seeking a ban on it. The film is scheduled for release on July 11.

On Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal of the high court referred to the apex court’s observations made earlier and asked the lawyers whether the apex court allowed the release of the movie.

"In newspapers we saw the matter was in SC, which was refused, saying 'let the screening go on'," the HC bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners seeking a ban on the movie, submitted that only listing of the matter was requested before the apex court, not a stay.

"Mentioning was rejected, not the request for stay. The SC did not even see the case file," Sibal said, requesting time to get a clarification from the top court on Wednesday’s observation on release of the film.

The apex court’s observations on the issue was reported in media.

The high court would hear the plea again at 2.30 PM.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The assailants had later released a video claiming the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP leader Nupur Sharma after her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The case was probed by the National Investigation Agency and the accused were booked under stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides provisions under the Indian Penal Code.

The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.

