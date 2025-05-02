MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi High Court says Ramdev ‘not in control’, finds prima facie contempt in 'sharbat jihad' row

Hamdard National Foundation India has filed a plea against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 02.05.25, 05:29 AM
Ramdev

Ramdev File picture

Delhi High Court on Thursday said yoga practitioner Ramdev was “not in control of anyone” and lived in his own world, finding him in prima facie contempt of its order on his controversial “sharbat jihad” remark against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza.

Ramdev said he would remove the contentious comments from his latest video.

The court had ordered him not to issue any statement or share videos in future on Hamdard’s products.

“In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here,” Justice Amit Bansal said after being informed on Thursday that despite the court’s April 22 directions, Ramdev published a video making objectionable statements.

“He (Ramdev) is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world,” the judge remarked.

Ramdev’s counsel urged the court to take up the matter after some time as the arguing counsel was unavailable.

The court deferred the hearing for some time.

Hamdard National Foundation India had filed a plea against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

The court had on the last occasion said Ramdev’s remark of “sharbat jihad” on Hamdard’s Rooh Afza had shaken its conscience and was indefensible, prompting him to give an assurance that he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.

The counsel for Hamdard claimed that while promoting Patanjali’s “gulab sharbat”, Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard’s Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

