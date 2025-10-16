MEA denies Modi-Trump call amid Russian oil purchase controversy

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear there was no direct communication between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“As per my information there was no telephonic conversation between PM Modi and US President Trump yesterday,” Jaiswal said on Thursday during his weekly briefing to the press.

Trump on Wednesday claimed that Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia.

"Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. Now I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any differently. I don't want to destroy his political career," the US President said, reported India Today.

On sanctions imposed by the UK against Gujarat’s Nayara refinery, Jaiswal made India’s position clear. He noted that India does not subscribe to unilateral sanctions and emphasised the country’s responsibility to ensure energy security for its citizens.

“Indian companies source energy supplies from around the world while taking overall market conditions into account. We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade,” he said.

A government source indicated that where there is a possibility, it might be possible to replace any reduction in supplies from Russia with uptake from the United States, reported Reuters.

In regional matters, India is closely monitoring tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Jaiswal pointed out Pakistan’s long-standing support for terrorist organisations and its habit of blaming neighbours for internal issues.

“Three things are clear. One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities. Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. Three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan,” he said.

On trade with China, India continues to respect international obligations, particularly regarding end-user certification for rare earth imports.

"Regarding rare earths and related issues, I refer to the meeting between the leaders in Tianjin, where both emphasized the need to advance bilateral trade and investment from a political and strategic perspective to reduce the trade deficit. Conversations with the Chinese side on rare earths are ongoing, and progress is being made," he said.

Regarding Ukraine, the MEA is in contact with local authorities following reports of an Indian national’s arrest. And in Afghanistan, India is actively expanding its engagement.

Jaiswal explained that discussions with the Taliban government covered humanitarian aid and embassy upgrades.

“We donated 20 ambulances and plan further work in Afghanistan’s health sector. The transition of our technical mission in Kabul into a full embassy will take place in the coming days,” he said.