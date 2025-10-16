Bengaluru police arrest Maharashtra man who threatened minister Priyank Kharge over RSS letter

The Bengaluru police have arrested a man from Maharashtra who had allegedly called Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on the phone and abused him with vile invective for writing a letter to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disallow RSS activities in public places.

An FIR was registered at Sadashivanagar Police Station following the threat call made while the minister was recording a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint operation by Bengaluru Central Division and Kalaburagi Police led to the arrest of the accused.

The man has been identified as Dhanesh Narone alias Danappa Narone, who hails from Solapur in Maharashtra, a district bordering Karnataka, police sources said.

After the phone call, he had fled his town and was hiding in Latur. The police team from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi traced, arrested and brought him to Bengaluru.

Police sources said he works as a marketing agent for biscuit and confectionery manufacturing companies. He got Kharge’s phone number using a search engine.

He is being grilled to identify his past records and involvement in such offences.

Kharge on Wednesday posted a video carrying the call allegedly made by Narone. The accused abused the Minister for his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking to disallow RSS activities in government and government-aided schools, colleges and public places.

Minister had shared a video on his ‘X’ handle showing an unknown caller abusing him and threatening him with dire consequences. While Siddaramaiah said his security will be enhanced, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government has taken the matter seriously. The BJP flayed Kharge for his stand and even challenged him to ban the RSS in the state.

The minister recently wrote a letter to Siddaramaiah asking him to ban RSS activities in government and government-aided schools and public places.

"An organisation called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth," he wrote in his letter.

According to Kharge, such practices go against India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution. On Tuesday, he claimed he had received threat calls and messages, though he has not yet lodged a formal police complaint.

Priyank Kharge has also urged Siddaramaiah to strictly prohibit government officers and employees from participating in programmes and activities organised by RSS and other such organisations, citing the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.