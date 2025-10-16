MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Thursday, 16 October 2025

There's a shift in crime patterns as per NCRB report 2023 and the results are shocking

Murder & rape show drop but cyber crime increased by 31.2% and crimes against child by 9.2%

The Telegraph Online Published 16.10.25, 06:23 PM

There has been a slight shift in the pattern of crime, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2023. Crime has not declined. In fact, it has registered a 7.2% increase over crimes in 2022 to 6.24 million in number. The shift lies in the kind of crimes that show a growth and the results are shocking.

Murder and rape indicate a drop while a rise is registered for forgery, cheating, fraud, rash driving and cyber crime. Cyber crime increased by 31.2%, and includes defrauding citizens, sexual exploitation and extortion. Forgery, cheating and fraud increased by 6.2%. What is perhaps far more alarming is that crimes against children increased by 9.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crimes against women have increased by 0.7%. Although this does not appear to be a lot, it has to be asked why, in spite of so many efforts by the law, activists and the media, the numbers are not declining. The failure of the state to check crimes against women and children in spite of some of the strongest protests demanding justice and freedom for them remains a great shame.

Overall too, the year-by-year growth in crime shows flaws in the implementation of law and people’s unchanging inclination for crime. Much greater effort is needed if the next NCRB report is not to show another discouraging increase...

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

RELATED TOPICS

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Crime Crime Against Women Crime Against Children
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Pakistan and Afghanistan face off and UN urges calm, who has the upper hand?

The two South Asian neighbours have now entered a 48-hour ceasefire that began at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, following days of airstrikes and ground clashes along their shared border
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

If China's rights are harmed, we'll take countermeasures to safeguard security interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT