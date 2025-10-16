There's a shift in crime patterns as per NCRB report 2023 and the results are shocking

There has been a slight shift in the pattern of crime, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2023. Crime has not declined. In fact, it has registered a 7.2% increase over crimes in 2022 to 6.24 million in number. The shift lies in the kind of crimes that show a growth and the results are shocking.



Murder and rape indicate a drop while a rise is registered for forgery, cheating, fraud, rash driving and cyber crime. Cyber crime increased by 31.2%, and includes defrauding citizens, sexual exploitation and extortion. Forgery, cheating and fraud increased by 6.2%. What is perhaps far more alarming is that crimes against children increased by 9.2%.

Crimes against women have increased by 0.7%. Although this does not appear to be a lot, it has to be asked why, in spite of so many efforts by the law, activists and the media, the numbers are not declining. The failure of the state to check crimes against women and children in spite of some of the strongest protests demanding justice and freedom for them remains a great shame.

Overall too, the year-by-year growth in crime shows flaws in the implementation of law and people’s unchanging inclination for crime. Much greater effort is needed if the next NCRB report is not to show another discouraging increase...



Video Producer: Shohini Bose

Video Editor: Rajbir Singh