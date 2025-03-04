Delhi High Court halts suspension of Jamia students for protesting without permission

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the suspension of several Jamia Millia Islamia students for protesting in the campus allegedly without prior permission.

The high court also ordered constitution of a committee of university officials under supervision of the vice chancellor to resolve the issue, and said they should also involve students representatives in the discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the university to file a report in the matter.

The court was hearing a plea by four Jamia students challenging an order of the university proctor suspending them and banning them from entering the campus.

The counsel for the students submitted before the court that they were holding peaceful protest.

Advocates Amit Sahni and Kisley Mishra, representing Jamia, contended that no permission was sought by the students from the university administration to hold protest and they also damaged property.

The counsel said the students were sleeping outside the canteen which was not allowed.

In February, some students protesting in the university campus were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police. Protesters claimed some students remained unaccounted for hours, leading to further protests.

However, all students were released after nearly 12 hours.