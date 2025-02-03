MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi HC declines urgent hearing on plea alleging violation of election laws

The petitioner's counsel objected to the announcement of "freebies" by the political parties and said the entire election process was being conducted in violation of the law laid by the Supreme Court

PTI Published 03.02.25, 01:45 PM
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court Shutterstock

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant urgent hearing to a plea alleging violation of election laws by political parties ahead of assembly polls in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the matter would be heard in the normal course whenever it was listed The petitioner's counsel sought urgent listing of the case at 2 pm.

"Why 2 pm? You are challenging action of political parties in announcing freebies. Tomorrow is the last day for electioneering or maybe today. Whatever impact the freebies were to have has already happened," the court remarked.

"It will be listed as per the standing order. We are not saying anything on merit," it further said.

The petitioner's counsel objected to the announcement of "freebies" by the political parties and said the entire election process was being conducted in violation of the law laid by the Supreme Court.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

