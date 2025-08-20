Rekha Gupta calls attack ‘cowardly attempt’ to shake her commitment to serve Delhi

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called the attack on her during a public grievance redressal session "a cowardly attempt not only on me but on our resolve to serve Delhi and the public good."

Gupta was assaulted during a "Jan Sunwai" session by a man identified as Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, originally from Gujarat's Rajkot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posing as a petitioner, he slapped and pushed the chief minister and then pulled her hair before being overpowered by her security personnel.

A case of attempt to murder has been filed.

According to reports, the chief minister sustained injuries on her hands and head.

"Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon,” said Gupta in the evening.

“Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength,” she added.

Her office later stated that the attack was planned and that videos had been found showing the accused conducting reconnaissance of Gupta's ancestral home.

The attacker was still being questioned by the police.

Some accounts suggest he was upset over the jailing of a relative. His mother said he was a dog lover and resented the Supreme Court order to move all stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR.