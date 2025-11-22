‘Regime change’ finger at Umar Khalid as Delhi police opposes bail in 2020 riots case

Delhi police on Friday told the Supreme Court that Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and the other accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case had planned to create a “Bangladesh-Nepal” type of unrest to bring about a “regime change” and their activities squarely fell under the anti-terror law UAPA.

Appearing for the Delhi police and opposing the bail pleas, additional solicitor-general Suryaprakash V. Raju told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria that the accused had planned “chakka jams” at various places in the national capital with the intention of causing disruptions of essential services like water, milk, vegetables and grains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was dealing with the bail plea of Khalid and other accused facing prosecution under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the riots.

Raju on Friday told the bench that the accused had instigated mobs to use petrol bombs, acid bottles and firearms to attack Delhi police personnel, particularly.

“He (Khalid) delivered speeches which were part of a conspiracy to instigate a ‘regime change’ like the ones that had happened in Bangladesh and Nepal,” Raju said, adding that the prosecution was willing to conclude the entire trial within two years.

The arguments will resume on Monday.