Smart homes for Sindoor shell-hit locals, flood-affected families in J&K

Hundreds of families hit by Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor and those affected by the recent floods will get “smart homes” courtesy a house-rebuilding initiative by a voluntary group backed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s administration.

Sinha on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 388 houses in Rajouri and another 133 in Poonch, the two districts in Jammu’s Pir Panchal region that bore the brunt of Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor.

An official spokesperson said the houses would be built “free of cost” with

the assistance of the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), a Kerala-based non-government organisation.

The society has signed a memorandum of understanding with the divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to build 1,500 houses in the Union Territory as part of the initiative.

The lieutenant governor reaffirmed the commitment of the government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the rehabilitation of affected families and the improvement of the life of every resident of Poonch and Rajouri, the spokesperson said.

“A total of 1,500 houses are to be built in the first phase across the Union Territory and will be handed over to the beneficiaries within six months of the beginning of the foundation work. These new three-bedroom prefabricated smart houses are designed to help families quickly get their lives back on track,” the spokesperson said. The project will cost ₹51 crore, which will be borne by the HRDS, the official said.

“These houses will have specific facilities such as cowsheds. The maintenance for the next five years will be done by HRDS India. In the second phase, solar panels will also be installed in these houses,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said this was in addition to the ex gratia and jobs provided to families affected by the recent flash floods and Pakistani shelling in both districts.

“Under the security-related expenditure and central scheme, relief of more than ₹10 crore has already been provided to other house owners in Poonch. It is being ensured that not a single family is deprived of their rights and fundamental needs,” Sinha said.

Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 25 non-local tourists and a local horseman had cost the lives of 21 civilians and eight military personnel. The operation was launched on May 7.

The LG lauded HRDS India for its “noble initiative” and highlighted that the

most pressing need for affected families is a safe roof over their heads.

The lieutenant governor directed the district administration to include all genuine beneficiaries. He said that there was no cap on the number of houses to be built, suggesting more than the specified 1,500 can be rebuilt.

“The people of Poonch and Rajouri faced neglect for decades and suffered from terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Today, a new ray of development has replaced that dark phase and false promises.

“For the first time since Independence, the people of these two districts are reaping the benefits of the development they have been entitled to. I assure that this process will continue unabated,” Sinha said.