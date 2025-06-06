MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta receives death threat via Ghaziabad emergency helpline

Police have so far not been able to identify the person who made the threat call on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday

PTI Published 06.06.25, 11:15 PM

PTI

A death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was made on the emergency helpline in Ghaziabad, prompting police to launch a probe to trace the caller, officials said on Friday.

Police have so far not been able to identify the person who made the threat call on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to officials, a call was received on the Dial 112 emergency helpline. "Responding to the alarming information, we informed the Delhi Police Control Room about the call," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi said.

"A police team rushed to Panchwati Colony, the location from where the call was reportedly made. However, we were unable to establish contact with the individual who had dialled 112," the officer added.

"Police teams have been pressed to identify the individual through surveillance," the ACP said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

