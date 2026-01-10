Delhi Assembly issues notices to three Punjab police officers over FIR against Kapil Mishra

The Delhi Assembly on Saturday pushed back sharply against the Punjab Police over the registration of an FIR against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra, turning a dispute over an Assembly video clip into a larger confrontation over legislative privilege and police jurisdiction.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that notices have been issued to three senior Punjab police officers, the director general of police (DGP), the special DGP (cyber crime), and the commissioner of Jalandhar police, seeking their replies within 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notices, Gupta said at a press conference, pertain to an alleged “breach of Delhi Assembly’s privileges” in the FIR registered against Mishra.

Also Read Delhi court sets aside order for fresh probe against Kapil Mishra in Delhi riots case

“The role of the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar in the entire episode is highly questionable and appears prima facie to be a clear case of breach of privilege of the House. A direct case of privilege violation is therefore made out against him and the House will consider it seriously,” Gupta said.

At the centre of the controversy is a video clip of Assembly proceedings that was shared by Mishra and several BJP MLAs. The clip was used to allege that Leader of Opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur during a debate earlier this week.

The debate related to a Delhi government programme held in November last year to mark the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Based on complaints that the clip was “edited and doctored”, the Jalandhar police commissionerate registered an FIR against Mishra and others for uploading and circulating the video. That action, Gupta said, crossed a constitutional line.

He said the use of the assembly’s video recording, “which is a property of the Delhi Assembly”, by the Punjab police to register an FIR was “unfortunate” and had “hurt the dignity of the House”.

Any further action against the Punjab police officers, he added, would be decided after their replies are received.

The Speaker said the Assembly has already sought all related documents, including the forensic report on which the Punjab Police based its claim that the video was “doctored”.

He also used the occasion to attack the AAP government in Punjab, alleging “misuse” of the state police. Within the House, the issue has triggered political escalation.

BJP MLAs have demanded the cancellation of Atishi’s Assembly membership for allegedly “insulting” the Sikh Guru. Gupta said Atishi was asked to offer an apology but refused.

“Otherwise the matter would have ended there itself,” he said, warning that “misuse of the House for political ambitions will not be tolerated.”

The notices issued by the Delhi Assembly secretariat underline that the House is already seized of the matter. According to the Secretariat, the video clip has been referred both for forensic examination and to the Committee of Privileges.

The notices also convey the Speaker’s concern over the involvement of the Punjab Police in what the Assembly considers its exclusive domain, and seek a detailed explanation with relevant documents from the concerned authorities.

“Misuse of the property of the House in this manner, and registration of an FIR against a minister on the basis of such material, is not only unfortunate but also extremely serious and condemnable,” the notice states.

Gupta stressed that recordings of proceedings inside the House are the exclusive property of the Assembly and “do not belong to any political party, individual, or external agency”.

He questioned “on what basis and under what authority” the Punjab police registered the FIR. Describing the official recording of the House as “tampered” or “doctored”, Gupta said, amounts to “a direct attack on the dignity of the Assembly”.

He added that it “is not merely a false allegation but appears to be a well-planned conspiracy aimed at undermining the prestige of the House and maligning constitutional institutions.”

The Speaker warned that anyone found “directly or indirectly involved in this conspiracy will face the strictest possible action by the House”.

He reiterated that the Delhi Assembly “knows how to safeguard its rights and privileges” and “will not compromise, at any cost, with its dignity, assets, or constitutional sanctity.”