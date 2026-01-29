Delhi: 27-year-old SWAT commando murdered with dumbbell, police arrest husband

A 27-year-old woman commando with the Delhi Police Special Cell’s SWAT team died on Tuesday after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her husband during a domestic dispute in Delhi. The accused reportedly struck her on the head with a dumbbell, causing fatal injuries.

According to media reports, she was four months pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajal Chaudhary, who was part of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team under the Special Cell, was allegedly attacked on the night of January 22 at her residence in the Mohan Garden area of west Delhi.

After the incident, Kajal was found in a critical condition and was rushed to Tarak Hospital in Mohan Garden. Doctors later referred her to a private hospital in Ghaziabad due to the seriousness of her injuries. Despite several days of treatment, she succumbed on Tuesday, January 27.

Kajal's brother Nikhil, a constable at the Parliament Street police station said his sister had called him on the day she was attacked. He said that while he was on the phone with his sister, Ankur began hitting her with the dumbbell.

According to Kajal’s brother and father, harassment began just 15 days after the wedding, with Ankur’s family allegedly demanding a car and dowry.

Kajal's family further explained that she initially lived with her in-laws in Ganaur, Sonipat, but ongoing disputes forced the couple to move to a rented flat in Mohan Garden. Despite this, Ankur allegedly insisted on returning to his parental home. The couple had reportedly come back to their Delhi residence on January 20 for Republic Day-related events.

A murder case has been registered against Ankur. He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Kajal was recruited into the Delhi Police in 2022 and was currently posted in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. She married Ankur in 2023, who was posted at Delhi Cantonment, and the couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, per the report.