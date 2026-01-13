MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Delegation of Communist Party of China calls on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Delhi

The talks were the first party-to-party engagement between India and China since a thaw in relations after the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 13.01.26, 01:49 PM
A delegation of Communist Party of China visited BJP head office on 13 January, 2026.

A delegation of Communist Party of China visited BJP head office on 13 January, 2026. X/@vijai63

A delegation of the Communist Party of China called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Tuesday, sources said.

This marks the first party-to-party contact between the CPC and the BJP since the recent thaw in India-China relations following the deadly 2020 Galwan clashes along the Line of Actual Control.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command here at 11 am at his office, and the meeting lasted for about an hour, the sources said.

"It was a courtesy call by them. The request for the meeting had come from the Chinese side," they said.

"A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of Sun Haiyan (vice minister) visited BJP head office today. A BJP delegation headed by Arun Singhji discussed at length the means to advance inter-party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," BJP foreign affairs incharge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post after the meeting where he was also present.

This comes a day after a Chinese Communist Party delegation, led by its international department's Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, the BJP delegation, headed by party national general secretary Arun Singh, discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the CPC." Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong was also part of the delegation which visited the BJP office on Monday.

Sources said the Chinese team also invited BJP leaders to visit China. Singh headed a BJP MPs' delegation to China in 2019. Attempts are being made to open channels between the two parties, BJP sources said.

The restoration of ties began in October 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first bilateral engagement in five years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. That meeting facilitated disengagement plans along the volatile border and enabled the resumption of other dialogues.

RELATED TOPICS

Communist Party Of China (CPC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Galwan Border Clash Line Of Actual Control (LAC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will hold dog feeders responsible and accountable for stray dog-bite incidents: SC

The court says states will be asked to compensate dog-bite victims as they did not do anything for past five years on implementation of norms
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT