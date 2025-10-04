Cyclone Shakti strengthens in Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast, Maharashtra on high alert

Cyclone Shakti, the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, prompting warnings across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that Cyclone Shakti, located about 420 km from Dwarka in Gujarat, is moving further into the Arabian Sea.

It is likely to progress west-southwestwards, reaching the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, before recurveing east-northeastwards from Monday and gradually weakening.

Under the storm’s influence, sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coast and the Pakistan coast until Sunday.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the northwest Arabian Sea, adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, central Arabian Sea, and along and off the Gujarat-North Maharashtra coasts until Tuesday.

Cyclone Shakti has been named following the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) convention, with the name suggested by Sri Lanka.

The Arabian Sea has historically seen fewer cyclones than the Bay of Bengal, although recent storms like Tauktae (2021) and Biparjoy (2023) have formed in the region.

Maharashtra is bracing for Shakti’s impact, with Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg on alert.

The IMD has forecast wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph along the North Maharashtra coast from October 3 to 5.

Fishermen have been advised to remain ashore as very rough sea conditions are expected.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted across interior Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan.

In response, the Maharashtra government has issued preparedness instructions, with district administrations asked to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for coastal and low-lying residents, issue public advisories, discourage sea travel, and ensure safety during heavy rains.

The cyclone warning comes less than a week after heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, which placed Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad on red alert.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had earlier said the state is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in October.

Residents of Mumbai and neighbouring districts are advised to plan travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during heavy downpours, and remain alert to municipal advisories regarding flooding or road closures.