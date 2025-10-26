Cyclone Montha likely to become severe storm by October 28, Odisha on high alert

Odisha is on high alert as Cyclone Montha, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

The state government said it was fully prepared for any eventuality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Montha is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, on the night of October 28. Its impact will be felt across large parts of Odisha, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected from October 27 onward.

The IMD said depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal will move west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and cyclonic storm by October 27 morning. It is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, packing wind speeds of 90–100kmph, even 110kmph.

Under its influence, as many as 15 districts — from southern Odisha to the coast — are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for three days. Districts likely to be worst hit are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam. Orange warnings have been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri. Several northern and central districts — Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul and Dhenkanal — have been placed under yellow alert.