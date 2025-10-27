Odisha on high alert as Cyclone Montha nears coast with severe winds and heavy rainfall

Odisha is on high alert as Cyclone Montha approaches the coast, with the government aiming for a zero-casualty mission.

Leaves of government employees in vulnerable districts have been cancelled, and arrangements are underway to shift people to safer locations.

A cyclone alert has been issued in the districts, and people are being cautioned through public address systems to take necessary precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move north-northwestwards. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 90-100kmph, gusting up to 110kmph.

Lifeguard volunteers at the Puri Beach on Sunday.

On Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Raygada districts, uprooting many trees. Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar office, Manorama Mohanty, said: “Rain will start in many parts of the state from Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected from Tuesday onwards.”

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire brigade officials have been deployed in vulnerable areas. A red alert has been issued for eight districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Kalahandi. Gajapati district administration has announced closure of all schools and colleges until October 30. Other districts are expected to follow suit.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said: “Malkangiri, in southern Odisha, is only 200km from the landfall site. After landfall, the cyclone will gain momentum. We have alerted the districts. NDRF, ODRF and state fire brigade teams are already in position.”

He added: “Other districts like Puri, Khurda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara may also face the cyclone’s impact... Almost all fishermen who went deep into the sea have returned. District collectors have been asked to ensure no trawlers remain at sea.”

“All tourists lodged in hotels have been asked to stay indoors and take precautions. We are also monitoring landslides, which are now common during cyclones,” he said.

The minister urged caution, saying: “Cyclones can change direction and speed after landfall. We need to remain vigilant. Review meetings have been held with all 30 districts, asking them to remain on high alert.”

“We expect all fishermen to return by tonight,” said Madhu Ayapa, a fisherman from Puri. Officials visited vulnerable areas and the coast to check preparedness in Puri.

The state government will shift expecting mothers to hospitals and safer locations from Monday to ensure safe deliveries.