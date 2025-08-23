CPIML breaks poll panel duck on complaints as EC acknowledges two objections in Bihar SIR

The Election Commission’s “Bihar SIR 2025 — Daily Bulletin” on Friday recorded a debut entry in a column titled “Claims & Objections received from Political Parties 1 w.r.t. Draft Roll”.

This represented the acceptance of two complaints from the CPIML Liberation relating to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls. Other parties have yet to open their “claims and objections” account since the draft rolls were published on August 1.

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to reveal what the two claims or objections from the CPIML Liberation are.

The poll panel runs a disclaimer below the daily number of political party submissions saying: “Generic complaints, without prescribed Forms or declaration are not counted as Claims (Form 6) & Objections (Form 7).”

An EC source said six more forms in proper format had been received from the CPIML Liberation on Friday.

The entry of the two complaints coincided with Friday’s Supreme Court hearing of challenges to the SIR. The apex court expressed surprise at the apparent inaction by the political parties, many of which have opposed the SIR on the grounds that its requirement of documentary proof of citizenship would disenfranchise many voters.

Opposition parties claim their complaints have not been acknowledged.

“Our booth-level agents (BLAs) have been submitting complaints from day one, but the standard forms are to complain against inclusion — through Form 7 — and not deletion,” CPIML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya told The Telegraph.

“The chief electoral officer clarified that Form 6 can also be used for complaints against unjust deletion, and our BLAs have been doing that, but still the EC was showing ‘0’ complaints!” he said.

“When we enquired again, we were told about the affidavit that has to be signed by the BLAs. Eventually, just before today’s hearing, they acknowledged only two of our complaints.”

Bhattacharya added: “We have nearly 3,000 BLAs, but the names of half of them are yet to be acknowledged officially by the administration, which too limits our capacity to lodge complaints.”

Election authorities officially recognise 1,496 BLAs of the CPIML Liberation in Bihar. An official told this newspaper that applications not certified by the BLAs under oath are not listed but looked into by electoral registration officers.