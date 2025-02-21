MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court reserves order on quantum of sentence against Cong leader for Feb 25

The accused 'deserve nothing less than capital punishment', says the complainant's advocate

PTI Published 21.02.25, 12:29 PM
Congress leader Sajjan Kumar outside the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on December 12, 2018.

A court here on Friday reserved for February 25 the order on the quantum of sentence against Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

During the hearing, a complainant, whose husband and son were killed by a mob instigated by Kumar, urged the Delhi court to award death penalty to the former Congress MP.

The complaint made the submission through her lawyer before Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who reserved for February 25 the order on quantum of sentence against Kumar.

"The accused being the leader of the mobs instigated others to commit a genocide and crime against humanity and cold-blooded murders, and he deserve nothing less than capital punishment," senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the complainant, told the court.

The court has asked the counsel for Kumar to file his written submission within two days.

