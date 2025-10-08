Congress demands judicial probe into cough syrup deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The leaders of the Opposition in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have questioned the “inaction” of the BJP governments in the two states despite repeated complaints of cough syrup-related complications.

The two Congress leaders told reporters at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday that only a judicial probe could bring out the truth.

Rajasthan Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully said: “Madhya Pradesh has seen a significant number of deaths. Approximately 17 deaths.... But there have been deaths in Rajasthan as well. Four deaths have occurred and many children are seriously ill.”

He added: “One of these children is from Bharatpur, the chief minister’s (Bhajan Lal Sharma) home district. When this matter came up there, because our government refuses to accept that children died after receiving cough syrup, the hospital doctor and two ambulance drivers drank it to prove the allegations were wrong. All three regained consciousness after eight hours.”

The Rajasthan government’s probe found that two children fell ill after receiving a medicine containing dextromethorphan, which is not recommended for paediatric use, prompting the suspension of a doctor and a pharmacist and a fresh advisory against the use of the medicine for kids. The government has also suspended the state drug controller and halted the distribution of medicines manufactured by the Jaipur-based Kaysons Pharma, as well as all cough syrups containing dextromethorphan.

Jully compared the response of the government of Tamil Nadu — where the Coldrif cough syrup, which is believed to have led to complications is manufactured — to that of the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments.

“After the deaths of children in both states in late September, they declared the batches of the syrups (Coldrif) to be poisonous or defective, but continued selling them. Between October 1 and 4, the Tamil Nadu government banned the syrups within 24 hours of receiving an alert from Madhya Pradesh. But Madhya Pradesh banned it only after the deaths of nine children. In Rajasthan, when the health minister was asked about the cough syrup, he walked out of the media conference after saying they had conducted an investigation and there was no defect in the cough syrup.”

Madhya Pradesh Opposition leader Umesh Singhar said: “Families of the poor children (who died after consuming cough syrup) have spent ₹10 to 15 lakh at big hospitals in Nagpur and other cities over the past month....

“There should be an immediate judicial inquiry into this. The families should definitely receive compensation (over and above the ₹4 lakh offered) to cover their debts. If anyone in their family is capable, they should be given a job as well.”