Congress to hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' in 15 states from May 20-30, raise questions on govt's handling of national security

The Congress on Thursday announced that it will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' in 15 states between May 20 and 30, and raise questions on the government's handling of national security and its "silence" on the "concerning involvement" of the US in halting hostilities between India and Pakistan.

These meetings will see the involvement of army veterans, party leaders and the general public, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said in a post on X.

"Indian National Congress will hold 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across India to salute the supreme valour and success of our Armed Forces. We also must raise serious questions on security lapses, the Government's handling of national security, and its silence on the concerning involvement of the US in our national security matters," Venugopal said.

"From May 20-30, Jai Hind Sabhas will be held in Delhi, Barmer, Shimla, Haldwani, Patna, Jabalpur, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar & Pathankot, involving army veterans, party leaders, and the general public," he said.

The announcement of the meetings' timeline comes a day after the Congress announced its plan to hold rallies across the country.

The Congress has accused the BJP of "politicising" Operation Sindoor and said that it will take out rallies across the country to question the prime minister's "silence" on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting attended by several Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and party media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the BJP was trying to make the military action a "brand" for itself when the operation belongs to the armed forces and the country.

A CWC resolution was adopted at the meeting which said the attack in Pahalgam raises "deeply troubling" questions about an "apparent intelligence failure".

"Despite heightened tensions and known threats in the region, the terrorists managed to execute a major attack, claiming precious lives. While we wait for an official assessment, it is unfortunate that no accountability has yet been fixed," the resolution said.

The terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack remain at large and the CWC demands their immediate apprehension and prosecution, it said.

The government must explain how such a lapse was allowed to occur and why necessary preventive measures were not taken despite clear warnings, it added.

"National security cannot be managed through public relations exercises on television; it demands professional rigour, vigilance, and institutional accountability," the resolution stated.

It said equally surprising was the abrupt end of India's retaliatory action against Pakistan, which has left behind a trail of unanswered questions.

"The sudden halt, without clarity or communication, has led to speculation and concern across the country. Adding to this is the deeply problematic statement by US President Donald Trump, who was the first to claim that a ceasefire was brokered with the use of trade threats and pressure on India," the resolution said.

The government's silence on this matter is inexplicable and unacceptable, it said.

