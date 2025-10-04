Congress slams Modi for ‘Jan Nayak’ jab on Rahul, cites Karpoori Thakur’s clash with Jana Sangh

Congress Working Committee member Pawan Khera on Saturday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership of Jana Sangh’s history with former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

"Let us also mention that when Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur was the chief minister in the coalition government with the Jan Sangh in Bihar, and he decided to implement the recommendations of the Mungerilal Commission formed for reservation for backward and extremely backward classes, the Jan Sangh, under the leadership of Kailashpati Mishra, brought down Karpoori Thakur's government," Khera wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 6, 1980 the members of Jana Sangh, under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, broke away from the Janata Party and formed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The comment comes amid a fresh tussle over the title of 'Jan Nayak', associated with the late Karpoori Thakur when Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing youth initiatives worth Rs 62,000 crore in Bihar on Saturday.

Modi had cautioned the public against attempts to "steal the title of Jan Nayak", referring indirectly to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the inauguration of Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar, PM Modi said, “Karpoori Thakur wasn't made 'Jan Nayak' by social media trolls. He was made 'Jan Nayak' by the people of Bihar, and they did so after observing his life. I would urge the people of Bihar to be vigilant. Nowadays, people are even trying to steal this title of 'Jan Nayak'. Therefore, I urge the people of Bihar to be vigilant so that this honour bestowed upon Karpoori Thakur by the people is not stolen… the double engine government of NDA is continuously engaged in modernising the educational institutions of Bihar."

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar said it was not for the prime minister to decide whether the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was a 'Jan Nayak' or not, as the "public has bestowed the title on him".

When asked about Modi’s remarks, Kumar shot back, "It is not for Narendra Modi to decide either. Rahul Gandhi is being called Jan Nayak and Nyay Yoddha (crusader for justice) by the public. The prime minister cannot dictate them in such matters."