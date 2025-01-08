MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi polls: Congress promises Rs 25 lakh health cover under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot says the proposed scheme would be a game-changer

PTI Published 08.01.25, 01:39 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The Congress on Wednesday promised a "Jeevan Raksha Yojana" for free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh if it is voted to power in Delhi.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the proposed scheme would be a game-changer.

"The chances of the Congress forming the government in Delhi are increasing. I believe this is also necessary for the country," he said.

Gehlot also highlighted that the proposed scheme reflected the party's commitment to addressing Delhi residents' healthcare needs.

The party's campaign slogan "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori" was prominently displayed during the announcement, highlighting the Congress' "promise" of ensuring essential services for all.

Gehlot said the proposed scheme aimed to provide comprehensive health coverage to families, covering medical expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and treatments.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

