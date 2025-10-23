Congress-NC alliance under strain as row over Rajya Sabha seat sparks political tension

The rift between the Congress and the National Conference over Rajya Sabha polls widened on Wednesday with AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir accusing the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir of undermining its trust by denying it a "safe seat".

Mir appeared to caution Omar Abdullah over his remarks that those abstaining from the contest would help the BJP by asking the chief minister not to preach secularism to the Congress. He said the party did not need anyone’s certificate to prove its credentials.

Later at night, the Congress boycotted a meeting called by the NC to discuss the polls.

The Congress attack on NC came two days after it declined to take the bait from its ally to contest Nagrota by-election as compensation, following the NC’s refusal to offer it a safe Rajya Sabha seat, highlighting a growing strain within the alliance.

Rajya Sabha elections for Jammu and Kashmir seats will be held on October 24. The by-elections for Nagrota and Budgam will be held in November.

The NC had decided to contest three “safe” Rajya Sabha seats, leaving the “risky” fourth seat to the Congress, but the latter showed no interest, prompting the NC to field a candidate from that seat as well.

The ruling party met its allies on Wednesday night to discuss strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls and by-elections for the two Assembly seats, with the Congress staying out. The Congress, which has six MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir, has withdrawn from both contests. Mir was tight-lipped about its strategy for the polls. The Congress general secretary appeared to take a potshot at Omar when asked by reporters in Srinagar on whether his party would abstain or vote for one or the other side.

“Nobody can teach the Congress secularism and nationalism. There is no party in the country which stands against the BJP’s policies. After that, there are big players (who claim to be) nationalists and anti-BJP, you ask them (about these issues). The Congress does not need anybody’s certificate. The Congress will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time,” he said.

"Relations work on trust, good intentions. You know we had a pre-poll alliance here…. The intention of the Congress was that secular parties should fight together because the challenge was the BJP and its divisive politics. During government formation (last year) there was no broad-based discussion. The Congress opted out of the council of ministers. It ran for a year and the time-to-time reviews over policies were not done,” he said.

“For the first time, the Congress asked for a Rajya Sabha seat and some authority (from the NC) said yes. Then it was pushed to fourth (seat). The demand was the NC and the Congress should fight first or second (safe seat). Our highest leadership put forth this view and the NC's highest authority gave assurances." Mir said it did not happen eventually.