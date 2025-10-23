RJD unveils women’s job card to counter NDA cash dole in Bihar Assembly elections

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday promised permanent jobs for nearly two lakh women currently working on a contractual basis, seeking to upstage the NDA government’s outreach to women in poll-bound Bihar that involves

cash doles.

Expanding his pitch, Tejashwi also pledged permanent employment for another two lakh contract workers, adding to his earlier promise of providing government jobs to at least one member of the 2.5-crore families in the state.

The RJD leader made the announcement amid a hectic damage-control exercise in the Mahagathbandhan, with more than one ally fielding candidates on nearly 10 seats, making “friendly fights” imminent. Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot rushed to Patna and met RJD chief Lalu Prasad to ease the tension in the Opposition bloc.

“Everything will be fine by tomorrow. We hope to iron out differences by the last date of withdrawal of nominations (for the second phase) tomorrow. A friendly fight on 5-10 seats is no big deal,” Gehlot told reporters in Patna.

The Congress leader evaded a reply on projecting Tejashwi as the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face.

Tejashwi, however, sought to play chief minister in waiting as he promised more sops.

“The Nitish Kumar government has done injustice to Jeevika Didis. Work in villages or cities is not possible without Jeevika Didis. Once our government is formed, the Jeevika community mobilisers will be made permanent and a salary of ₹30,000 per month will be paid to them,” Tejashwi promised at a media conference in Patna.

Days ahead of the announcement of poll dates early this month, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state had transferred ₹10,000 each to the bank accounts of one crore Jeevika Didis associated with self-help groups. Tejashwi’s two-lakh job offer is seen as a counter to that.

The World Bank-aided rural livelihood mission in Bihar for the social and economic uplift of poor women is known as Jeevika, and the members are popularly called Jeevika Didis. They are associated with nearly 11 lakh self-help groups. The Jeevika Didis have turned into the most sought-after group in the poll-bound state, with the rival alliances eyeing to woo the women voters. The NDA is hopeful the cash dole would cut across the strong caste lines in Bihar and sway women to vote for them.

Tejashwi said his government, if voted to power, would also waive interest on loans given to Jeevika workers, provide ₹5 lakh medical cover and give an allowance of ₹2,000 per month.

The RJD leader has already promised government jobs to at least one member of 2.5-crore families in Bihar without clarifying how the cash-strapped state would handle the salary burden.

Tejashwi skirted a question on the budget to pay the salaries. “We have done a scientific study and worked this out. You should first ask the NDA, which has made announcements worth ₹7 lakh crore,” he said, stressing “Tejashwi jo bolta hai, woh karta hai (Tejashwi fulfils his promises)”.

He slammed the NDA over the one-time ₹10,000 dole, stressing that it was a loan. “Home minister Amit Shah said it was seed money to start a business. That means it is a loan,” the RJD leader said, claiming that the Mahagatghbandhan’s promise of ₹2,500 per month to each woman would benefit them more.

“What kind of business can one start with ₹10,000? It’s a joke,” he added.

On the disarray in the Mahagathbandhan, Tejwashi said: “Everything is fine. We will tell you tomorrow”.

The Mahagathbandhan partners have scheduled a joint address on Thursday to showcase unity. The RJD leaders claimed that an understanding on “friendly fight” seats had been reached, and it would be announced on Thursday.