regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 October 2025

BJP organises march in Nalbari seeking fast probe into Zubeen Garg’s Singapore death

The party calls for a strong chargesheet and transparent SIT investigation as Assam leaders push for a special bench to oversee the probe

Umanand Jaiswal Published 23.10.25, 05:16 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg Sourced by the Telegraph

The ruling BJP on Wednesday took out a nyay yatra in Nalbari district seeking speedy justice for popular singer-composer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore while swimming on September 19.

The state government has constituted an SIT to probe his death, which plunged the state into grief and despair and triggered a widespread demand for justice after one of his arrested bandmates, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, claimed the singer was poisoned in Singapore, resulting in his death.

Demanding a speedy investigation into the case, in which seven persons have been arrested till date, and submission of a strong, watertight chargesheet so that no guilty person can escape punishment, the BJP organised a nyay yatra (Justice March) in Nalbari on Wednesday.

Thousands of party workers, supporters, and the public took part in the march led by state BJP president Dilip Saikia, who expressed confidence in chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the judiciary.

“The second rally will be held in Mangaldoi on Thursday, followed by Dibrugarh and Cachar on Friday, involving BJP members and Zubeen fans. We have launched this campaign because we also want speedy justice like other Zubeen fans, and also to counter certain Opposition parties trying to use the death of the artiste for political gain,” leader Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral said.

Saikia said in Nalbari: “Zubeen Da can never become a tool for political agendas, and such tendencies must be rejected.”

LoP request

The leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, in a representation to the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice, on Wednesday requested to constitute a special bench to supervise and monitor the investigation being carried out by the SIT/CID into the death of Zubeen Garg.

RELATED TOPICS

Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
