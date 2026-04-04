Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman, driver attacked in Kerala’s Wandoor, one held

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s gunman and driver were allegedly attacked by a five-member group in Kerala’s Malappuram district, police said on Saturday, adding that one person has been taken into custody and others have been identified.

According to Wandoor Police, a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Tharoor’s gunman, Ratheesh K P.

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The incident occurred at Chellithode near Thiruvali in Wandoor around 7.30 pm on Friday when Tharoor was on his way to attend an election campaign event of Congress leader A P Anilkumar.

Police officials said the incident took place following a roadblock at the Chelithode bridge, where the accused, travelling in two vehicles, allegedly blocked the MP’s convoy.

“When the gunman attempted to clear the obstruction, he and the driver were allegedly attacked,” the FIR said.

Police said the road was narrow and the gunman had only asked the vehicle ahead to move faster to ensure smooth passage for the MP’s convoy.

One person was taken into custody late Friday night, and the remaining four accused have been identified and will be apprehended soon, police added.

Meanwhile, Tharoor posted on the 'X' handle that he was untouched in the incident.

"He is well, and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as planned. And our ongoing programme remains unaffected," he said.

Truly touched by all the messages and calls expressing concern about the untoward incident last night when my security guard was attacked. He is well and I was untouched. Thank you to all friends and well-wishers. We carried on undaunted yesterday and concluded two more events as… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2026

Tharoor, who has been actively campaigning ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, also expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will secure a majority in the state. Responding to a question on the chief ministerial face, he said it is not for him to decide, adding that the Congress High Command will take a call after considering the views of the elected MLAs.