Congress mocks Amit Shah’s speech, says he skipped ‘favourite abuse’ in Lok Sabha

The Congress on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over his Lok Sabha remarks on left-wing extremism, sarcastically claiming he achieved a “miracle” by speaking for 90 minutes without using his “favourite word of abuse”.

The opposition party’s dig came a day after Shah asserted that India is close to being free of Naxal violence, saying the Maoists’ top leadership and central structure have been nearly dismantled. He also accused the Congress of doing “nothing” to curb the decades-long insurgency.

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Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism (LWE)’, Shah alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been seen multiple times in public with Naxal sympathisers and had shared content “sympathetic” to Maoists on social media.

Hitting back, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, the Home Minister accomplished a miracle in the Lok Sabha. He raved and ranted for 90 minutes without once using his favourite word of abuse - which has had to be expunged on previous occasions." He also referred to an earlier post on X this month, noting that one of Shah’s frequently used expressions had again been expunged from the record.

The remark follows a recent flashpoint in the House, when an opposition bid to remove Speaker Om Birla was defeated after a heated debate. During that discussion, Shah had rejected Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he was not allowed to speak, saying the Congress leader was often abroad during sessions and skipped debates willingly.

Opposition members had then protested in the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding an apology for Shah’s remarks, which they described as "offensive".

In his latest address on Monday, Shah also attacked the Congress, alleging that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had accepted Naxal support during an election in the 1970s in undivided Andhra Pradesh and remained “influenced” by Maoist ideology.

"Experts say without the support of those in power, the Red Corridor could not have been created," he said, referring to Naxal-affected regions spanning multiple states.

The debate took place a day before the deadline set by Shah for eliminating Naxal violence. Last year, he had announced that left-wing extremism would be eradicated by March 31, 2026, with major operations launched against insurgents.

"The biggest achievement of the Modi government is a Naxal-free India; any researcher will accept this," he said.