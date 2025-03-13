Congress MLAs boycott Odisha Assembly proceedings protesting suspension of senior party leader

Congress MLAs on Wednesday boycotted the proceedings of the Odisha Assembly in protest against the suspension of senior party MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati over a scuffle with BJP legislator Jay Narayan Mishra.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its support to the Congress, with a delegation of its MLAs meeting Speaker Surama Padhy and urging her to revoke the suspension order immediately.

“We will continue to boycott the Assembly proceedings till the suspension order is revoked,” the agitating Congress MLAs said, terming the Speaker’s decision undemocratic. They also staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Bhakta Charan Das announced plans to gherao the Assembly on March 27 over the issue. “They should have formed a House committee on the matter, but instead, they are indulging in nasty politics. The BJP should not resort to such gundagiri (hooliganism). We will take this issue to the people,” he said.

Tensions erupted in the House on Tuesday after Opposition BJD and Congress members raised concerns over Mishra’s “separatist” remark and the rising crime against women in Odisha. Mishra, who represents Sambalpur in the Koshal region, had stated that the merger of Koshal with Odisha in 1936 was a “historic blunder.” As protests escalated, Speaker Surama Padhy suspended Bahinipati for seven days, citing “unruly behaviour.” The move, initiated by the government chief whip, triggered further outrage, with Congress continuing to target the BJP over law and order issues.

The situation turned tense when Bahinipati and Mishra nearly came to blows inside the House. Bahinipati later alleged that BJP members had conspired to kill him. “Is this the democratic spirit, or is it Odia Asmita (Odia Pride) to eliminate the Opposition?” he questioned.

Supporting Congress’s demand, senior BJD leader and former minister Prasanna Acharya, who was part of the delegation that met the Speaker, said, “In a democratic setup, the Opposition’s presence inside the House is essential. We need to protect the spirit of democracy. We urged the Speaker to reconsider her decision and lift the suspension immediately. We are now awaiting her response.”