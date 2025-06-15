MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 June 2025

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital due to stomach-related problems

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said

PTI Published 15.06.25, 11:32 PM
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi PTI

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday due to stomach-related problems, sources said.

Gandhi (78) was admitted to the gastroenterology department around 9 pm, the hospital sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said Gandhi's condition is stable and she is under the observation of a team of doctors.

Also Read

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Congress Delhi Hospitals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Four die, 18 injured after old iron pedestrian bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been conducting rescue operations at the spot over the last four hours to remove the portions of the structure and locate a trapped person
Bereaved family members carry mortal remains of Christian Rozar David, one of the victims of the Air India plane crash, during the last rites outside his residence at Chandkheda, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, June 15, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Air India remains fully cooperative with ongoing investigation led by authorities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT