MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Prima facie case against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made out: ED tells court in National Herald case

Enforcement Directorate made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter

PTI Published 21.05.25, 12:23 PM
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi File picture

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter.

The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, meanwhile, directed the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the matter to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint the ED lodged the present case.

The arguments in the matter are currently underway.

The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

National Herald Case Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court releases Ashoka University professor on bail, refuses to stop investigation

The court directed Haryana’s director-general of police to set up a special investigation team with three officers not belonging to Haryana or Delhi to examine the usage of the words in Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s posts
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Modi's image is globally shattered, so he suddenly thought of all-party delegations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT