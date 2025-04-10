Congress aims to improve INDIA bloc track record following successive electoral defeats

The Congress on Wednesday said it remained committed to continuing with the INDIA bloc that has been written off following the Opposition's successive defeats in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi elections.

The commitment was made in the resolution titled "Nyay Path", adopted by the All India Congress Committee at its session in Ahmedabad.

"The Congress party has worked in the spirit of constructive cooperation and collective efforts, not only with our time-tested political allies but created and sustained the architecture of the 'India Alliance' on the commonality of people’s issues. We stand committed to continuing this effort even in the future," the party said.

The affirmation of faith in the alliance experiment by the Congress — often chided for being bad at maintaining coalition dharma — comes after weeks of silence within the grouping. With various constituent parties pulling in different directions, the Congress leadership did not even attempt to convene morning meetings in the second part of the recently concluded budget session of Parliament to coordinate floor strategy.

Yet, the Opposition managed a better strike rate than the NDA in the headcount during the division on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now a law, in both Houses of Parliament.

The resolution also seeks to turn the tables on the BJP by billing its brand of nationalism as "pseudo" in an attempt to get back at the saffron party for accusing the Congress of "pseudo-secularism". Given that the BJP has appropriated the nationalism plank, the Congress in its resolution attempts to reclaim the word and project itself as its rightful claimant by virtue of having led the freedom struggle.

"The idea of nationalism for the Congress is one that binds people together. On the other hand, the pseudo-nationalism of the BJP-RSS seeks to divide society and our people. The BJP-RSS model of nationalism aims to erase India's diversity. The nationalism espoused by the Congress is deeply embedded in our shared heritage, while that of the BJP-RSS is marred by vitriol and prejudice," it said.

In many ways, the Nyay Path is an elaboration of the party’s election manifesto, Nyay Patra, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It explains and provides context to some of the salient features of the party's electoral plank that now rests solidly on social justice.

On women's empowerment, the resolution takes a swipe at the BJP and the RSS over the fact that no woman has led either organisation.