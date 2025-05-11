Conflict cloud on Char Dham Yatra: Flights cancelled, footfall drops sharply

The ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan has adversely affected the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, with half of the pilgrims cancelling their visit to the state in the last three days.

The six-month Yatra had started with the opening of the gates of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples on April 30. The gates of the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples were opened on May 2 and May 4.

Rajesh Mehta, president of the Char Dham Hotel Association, said there was a sense of uncertainty among travellers.

“People don’t want to travel with any sense of apprehension. Several flights have been cancelled across the country, and this has had a direct bearing on the Char Dham pilgrims. Even those whose flights were not impacted have cancelled their hotel bookings,” he said.

Mehta said many scrapped their Yatra plan over fear that the journey would not be smooth in the current scenario.

“Over 50 per cent of bookings between May 14 and June 8 have been cancelled. They may start booking again if peace is restored along the border,” he said.

Sanjay Agrawal, president of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, said the pilgrims who keep aside some extra days for sightseeing trips during the Yatra had cancelled all their hotel bookings.

A travel agency, which didn’t want to be named, predicted a 60 per cent decline in footfall during the yatra season if peace was restored soon.

“The government suspended helicopter services to the Char Dham sites on Friday. The elderly used to depend on it,” he said.

“The government deployed more security personnel at the pilgrim sites a few days ago. Uttarakhand police on Friday announced that there was a possibility of a cyberattack on the state agencies. Several elite schools in the state have asked parents to take their children home till the India-Pakistan conflict continues,” he said.

According to the state government estimates, over 42 lakh pilgrims had visited Uttarakhand during the Yatra season in 2024.