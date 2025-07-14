MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 14 July 2025

CM busy saving seat, BJP ministers raking commissions: Rahul Gandhi slams Bihar's law and order situation

This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar, says the Congress leader

PTI Published 14.07.25, 03:26 PM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. PTI picture

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the state has become the "crime capital of India" with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar busy saving his seat and BJP ministers raking in commissions.

Gandhi also asserted that in the upcoming assembly polls, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X screenshots of media reports pointing to 31 murders in 11 days and on the "contract killing industry" in the state.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Bihar has become the 'crime capital of India' -- fear in every alley, unease in every home! Unemployed youth are being turned into killers by 'GuNDA raj'." "The CM is busy saving his seat, while BJP ministers are raking in commissions. I’m repeating again - this time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar," he said.

Earlier this month, after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka being shot dead outside his residence in Patna, Gandhi had said the incident has once again proven that the BJP and Chief Minister Kumar have together made Bihar the "crime capital of India".

Gandhi had also asserted that in the upcoming assembly polls, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state.

Also Read

Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after his son was gunned down in Hajipur.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Bihar Elections
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘The unelected locked up the elected’: Omar scales wall to honour Kashmir martyrs

Abdullah was among several leaders placed under what he described as 'house arrest' ahead of July 13, the day observed in memory of the 22 Kashmiris killed by the Dogra army outside Srinagar’s central jail in 1931
Quote left Quote right

There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT