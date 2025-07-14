CM busy saving seat, BJP ministers raking commissions: Rahul Gandhi slams Bihar's law and order situation

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the state has become the "crime capital of India" with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar busy saving his seat and BJP ministers raking in commissions.

Gandhi also asserted that in the upcoming assembly polls, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha shared on X screenshots of media reports pointing to 31 murders in 11 days and on the "contract killing industry" in the state.

In his post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Bihar has become the 'crime capital of India' -- fear in every alley, unease in every home! Unemployed youth are being turned into killers by 'GuNDA raj'." "The CM is busy saving his seat, while BJP ministers are raking in commissions. I’m repeating again - this time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar," he said.

Earlier this month, after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka being shot dead outside his residence in Patna, Gandhi had said the incident has once again proven that the BJP and Chief Minister Kumar have together made Bihar the "crime capital of India".

Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after his son was gunned down in Hajipur.

