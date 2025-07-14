'Double-engine' failed BJP’s own office-bearer, says Congress after Odisha student’s suicide bid

The Congress said on Monday that the tragic case of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha’s Balasore who set herself on fire after allegedly being denied justice in a sexual harassment complaint has exposed the BJP’s hollow ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan and questioned women’s safety under “double engine government” alleging the ruling party ignored even its own student wing member.

Sharing an image of the victim’s letter of complaint on X, Jairam Ramesh said, “A deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Odisha. A female student, fed up with prolonged sexual harassment by the head of the department, set herself on fire on the campus itself.”

According to Ramesh, the student, who is also an office-bearer of the ruling party’s student wing, had lodged a formal complaint with the college principal nearly 20 days ago, but was “completely ignored”.

“Imagine, if a female office-bearer of the ruling party herself is so helpless in Odisha, where a double-engine government is in power, what must be the state of safety for ordinary women?” Ramesh said.

He accused the BJP of being more invested in protecting its image than ensuring justice, calling its slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ a “hollow” one.

“Under BJP's rule, daughters are not safe anywhere — neither on campuses, nor on the streets, nor anywhere else,” he said, pointing out that several BJP leaders themselves face serious allegations of sexual harassment.

The victim was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday and is battling for life with 95 per cent burns. Doctors on Monday said her condition remains critical and unchanged.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar superintendent Dr Dillip Parida said, “The patient is certainly critical, but stable… there is no improvement. The next 72 hours are very crucial.”

Doctors have begun dialysis and are consulting AIIMS Delhi experts. While a slight increase in urination was seen as a marginally positive sign, doctors said her kidneys, respiratory tract, and lungs have been severely damaged. Her blood sugar and potassium levels are being closely monitored.

“Her internal organs have been severely impacted. We are offering round-the-clock and the best treatment facilities to her,” said treating physician Dr Sanjay Giri.

The student’s father, in tears, said he could not recognise his daughter due to the extent of her burns. “Her entire body is bandaged. I could not stay with her even for a minute,” he said, appealing to the public to pray for her recovery.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the student, a second-year Integrated B.E. student at Fakir Mohan (autonomous) College, self-immolated on campus after allegedly being denied justice in her complaint against the head of department, Samira Kumar Sahu.

The Odisha government has suspended both Sahu and college principal Dilip Ghose. Sahu was arrested on Saturday. A three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the case.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who visited the hospital on Sunday, said the government was considering airlifting the student for advanced care once her condition stabilised. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also offered prayers for the student’s recovery.

The incident has sparked statewide outrage, with student groups and civil society staging prayer vigils. Student Congress activists lit lamps at a local temple in Bhubaneswar, while others poured water at Shiva temples across Balasore district, praying for her survival.