Clash of farmers on India-Bangladesh border swiftly brought under control, says BSF

Tension erupted on the India-Bangladesh border on Saturday morning near a BSF border outpost after an altercation between farmers from both countries escalated into a brief clash, the paramilitary force said.

However, prompt intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) ensured that the situation was swiftly brought under control, a BSF statement said.

According to the BSF, the incident occurred around 11:45 am when Indian farmers working near the international border accused Bangladeshi farmers of stealing crops.

The verbal argument quickly spiraled, with farmers from both sides gathering in large numbers, hurling abuses, and pelting stones at one another.

In a statement, the BSF said, "The situation was immediately brought under control following timely intervention by BSF and BGB personnel. Farmers from both sides were dispersed and sent back to their respective territories. There have been no reports of injuries in the incident." The BSF further emphasised the importance of avoiding such disputes and advised Indian farmers to report any farming-related issues along the border directly to BSF personnel.

"We have requested Indian farmers to maintain calm and refrain from getting involved in border disputes. Necessary measures will be taken in case of any grievances," the statement added.

The BGB also played a crucial role in managing the situation on their side of the border.

By late afternoon, some Bangladeshi nationals were seen within 50-75 metres of the international boundary, but they were reportedly dissuaded by BGB personnel, preventing further escalation.

The BSF and BGB unit commandants in the region are working to enhance coordination to avoid similar incidents in the future.

