MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Chidambaram query to Modi government over target to create 78.5 lakh jobs a year till 2030

Speaking during the debate on the Union budget in the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram pointed to flaws in the unemployment data in thegovernment’s Periodic Labour Force Survey

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 11.02.25, 06:21 AM
P. Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram File picture

Former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram asked the government on Monday to explain how it planned to achieve its target of creating 78.5 lakh jobs a year till 2030 to address the problem of unemployment.

Speaking during the debate on the Union budget in the Rajya Sabha, Chidambaram pointed to flaws in the unemployment data in thegovernment’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The PLFS said that the unemployment rate (UR) among those aged 15 and above had improved year on year since 2017-18 from 6 per cent to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24.

“The most grave challenge facing India is unemployment. The PLFS concluded that the UR is 3.2 per cent. Any UR less than 5 per cent equals full employment. If the UR has fallen to 3.2 per cent, why should we worry? The same PLFS says youth unemployment is 10.2 per cent and the graduate unemployment rate is 13 per cent. How does it conclude that the total UR is 3.2 per cent?” he asked, adding that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had forgotten the poor in her budget.

RELATED TOPICS

Unemployment P Chidambaram Narendra Modi Government Job Creation Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Chiefs fly into 'safety violation': Shock at army & air bosses' joint flight in combat aircraft

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi had flown for 45 minutes in the indigenously built light combat aircraft Tejas on the eve of the Aero India Show 2025 in Bengaluru, marking a first in history
Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

Ceasefire deal will be cancelled if Hamas doesn't release all hostages by February 15

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT