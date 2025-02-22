MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Chhattisgarh: Two dead, four injured as car heading to Maha Kumbh falls off culvert, dashes into tree

The accident occurred around 6.45 am near Borgaon village under the Farasgaon police station limits on National Highway-30, an official said

PTI Published 22.02.25, 11:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

Two persons of a family were killed and four others injured when a car heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj fell off a culvert in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6.45 am near Borgaon village under the Farasgaon police station limits on National Highway-30, an official said.

As per preliminary information, members of a family from Bengaluru were heading to Prayagraj in two cars, he said.

The official said the driver of one of the cars lost control of the vehicle at a bend, and it skidded off the road, fell off a small culvert and dashed into a tree.

"Two of the occupants died on the spot, four sustained injuries," he said.

The official said a passerby called for an ambulance and alerted the police, following which the injured were shifted to a hospital in Farasgon.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

