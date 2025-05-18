Cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India, Pakistan on May 12 to continue: Army official

The cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan on May 12 will continue, an army official said on Sunday.

Dispelling notions that the pause was temporary and it will end today, he said, "As far as the continuation of break in hostilities as decided during the interaction of the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) is concerned, there is no expiry date to it."

The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.