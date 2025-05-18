IIT Bombay suspends agreements with Turkish institutes over support for Pakistan

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has suspended all agreements with Turkish universities, following Turkey’s support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

In a post on its official X handle, the institute said, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice." The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions.

The development has come following Turkey's support to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent escalation of conflict with India.

Turkey reportedly supplied drones to Pakistan and deployed military operatives to assist in countering Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory military action following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Turkish-made kamikaze drones were recovered on Indian soil after the Pakistan Army launched a drone offensive. In a show of solidarity, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the phone. Additionally, Turkish military assets, including six aircraft and a warship, were dispatched to Pakistan amid the rising tensions.

Earlier, IIT Roorkee formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University, Turkey.

"The Institute remains committed to fostering global collaborations that reflect its academic priorities and uphold national interest," IIT Roorkee had posted on X.

Private institutes like Chandigarh University have also severed their academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities over support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.

JNU suspended its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Inonu University, while Jamia Millia Islamia halted all forms of collaboration with Turkish institutions, citing national security concerns.

"JNU has suspended the MoU due to national security considerations as JNU stands with the nation and the armed forces, many of whom are JNU alumni," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said in a statement. The MoU between JNU and Inonu University was signed on February 3 for a period of three years and included plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, among other academic collaborations.

Jamia Millia Islamia has also announced the suspension of "any form of collaboration with any Turkish educational institution, as well as with any Turkish establishment".

Other institutions, such as Kanpur University and Sharda University, a private university in Noida, have also severed their ties with Turkish institutions. Sharda University announced that it has cancelled its MoUs with Istanbul Aydin University and Hasan Kalyoncu University, while Kanpur University said continuing any academic link would go against national priorities.

According to reports, the University of Delhi is currently reviewing its international academic partnerships. “We are examining all the MoUs, and a decision will be taken after a thorough review,” a senior university official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The boycott has extended beyond academia, with traders refusing to stock Turkish goods and individuals cancelling travel plans to the West Asian nation. Online travel platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo have also issued advisories against visiting Turkey and other allied countries .