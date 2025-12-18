MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 December 2025

Competition Commission of India reviews allegations of antitrust violations against IndiGo after flight cancellations

IndiGo cancelled about 4,500 flights earlier this month due to poor pilot roster planning, stranding tens of thousands of passengers in one of the country’s biggest aviation disruptions

Reuters Published 18.12.25, 06:32 PM
Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2025.

Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2025. Reuters

Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Thursday it was reviewing allegations of antitrust violations by budget airline IndiGo following recent flight disruptions that hit air travel nationwide.

IndiGo cancelled about 4,500 flights earlier this month due to poor pilot roster planning, stranding tens of thousands of passengers in one of the country’s biggest aviation disruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident dented the reputation of the airline, which controls more than 60 per cent of the domestic market.

Also Read

The CCI "has taken cognizance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," it said in a press statement.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further," it added, without giving details of the allegations or cases filed.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CCI typically has powers to order its investigation arm to probe such matters.

The disruptions underscored the risks of a near-duopoly in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India together hold a more than 90 per cent share. Fares surged during the cancellations, prompting the government to impose temporary caps.

RELATED TOPICS

Competition Commission Of India (CCI) Flights
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the cost for a Bangladeshi to get Indian documents? Rs 700 onwards, if they are Hindu

That is if the persecuted minority community member from across the border can provide an address proof from that country. There is also a ‘Hindu card’, available for Rs 100
Quote left Quote right

Plan cricket matches in south instead of north during fog season please, don't cheat cricket lovers

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT