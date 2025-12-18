Competition Commission of India reviews allegations of antitrust violations against IndiGo after flight cancellations

Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Thursday it was reviewing allegations of antitrust violations by budget airline IndiGo following recent flight disruptions that hit air travel nationwide.

IndiGo cancelled about 4,500 flights earlier this month due to poor pilot roster planning, stranding tens of thousands of passengers in one of the country’s biggest aviation disruptions.

The incident dented the reputation of the airline, which controls more than 60 per cent of the domestic market.

The CCI "has taken cognizance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," it said in a press statement.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further," it added, without giving details of the allegations or cases filed.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CCI typically has powers to order its investigation arm to probe such matters.

The disruptions underscored the risks of a near-duopoly in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, where IndiGo and Air India together hold a more than 90 per cent share. Fares surged during the cancellations, prompting the government to impose temporary caps.