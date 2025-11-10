Centre extends panel tenure on SC status for Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians

The Centre has extended for the second time the tenure of a commission set up to examine the grant of Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Dalits who have converted to Islam and Christianity, prompting some activists to doubt the government’s intention.

Through a gazette notification issued last week, the ministry of social justice and empowerment granted a six-month extension to the three-member commission under former Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission was set up in October 2022 for two years. It was granted a one-year extension last year after it failed to complete its report.

Social activist Gurindar Azad, who has been working with Pasmanda Muslims

who face discrimination within the Muslim community, said granting a second extension meant the government was not serious about the issue.

“The Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims deserve SC status. They face discrimination within their communities. Their socio-economic condition is poor. It is a good thing that a commission has been set up, but repeated extensions give the impression that the action was taken out of political compulsion without any real intent,” Azad said.

Azad also demanded an increase in the overall SC quota from 15 per cent to

reflect the combined population of Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.

He said the 15 per cent quota was not being filled in government educational institutions and government jobs.

“The government must ensure that affirmative actions are implemented, too,” he said.

The Constitution provides for affirmative actions like reservation for the SCs among Hindus and Sikhs. In 1991, the benefits were extended to SCs among Buddhists, but the Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians were excluded.

In 2008, the National Commission for Minorities set up a committee to study the issue. The panel had recommended SC status for both the communities.

A professor of Delhi University, who did not wish to be identified, said the demand for SC status for the converted Dalits had often been opposed by Dalits themselves.

“Another issue is regional disparity in the education and economic condition of Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims. The Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims in southern states are educationally and economically better off and may take greater advantage of the benefits. However, the most backward among them may still remain deprived and marginalised,” he said.