Centre denies Nepal ban on Indian mangoes, says exports continue uninterrupted

The government on Wednesday dismissed as "factually incorrect and misleading" media reports claiming Nepal had banned or suspended imports of Indian mangoes, saying exports to the neighbouring country continue uninterrupted.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said Nepal's Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre had clarified on June 10 that no ban had been imposed on Indian mangoes.

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"...certain media reports have informed that Nepal has imposed a ban or suspension on the import of mangoes from India. These reports are factually incorrect and misleading," the ministry said in a statement.

"Imports continue to be permitted subject to prescribed phytosanitary requirements. Import permits and release orders are being issued upon compliance with these requirements," it said.

Since January 2026, India has exported 149 consignments totalling 2,005 tonnes of mangoes to Nepal. In June alone, 18 consignments amounting to 266 tonnes have been shipped so far, according to the ministry.

Nepal has recently revised certain import conditions, including introducing a Hot Water Treatment (HWT) requirement. India said it is facilitating exports in compliance with the new norms.

However, New Delhi has conveyed its concerns to Kathmandu over the introduction of the new phytosanitary measures without prior consultation and is pursuing the matter through bilateral channels under the WTO's Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) framework.

The ministry advised traders and stakeholders to rely on official communications and disregard unverified reports regarding restrictions on mango exports to Nepal.

The clarification came amid concerns among mango growers in Uttar Pradesh following reports that Nepal had restricted imports of Indian mangoes over alleged pesticide-related issues and the lack of quarantine facilities in border areas.

The development also follows Japan's decision to suspend imports of fresh Indian mangoes for the current season.

Growers in Malihabad, one of India's best-known mango-producing regions and home to the famed Dasheri variety, said reports of restrictions by Nepal could hurt the image of Indian mangoes in international markets.

Local farmers said the uncertainty had emerged at a time when growers were already struggling with rising costs and lower returns.

Mango farmer Kaleem Ahmad said any disruption to exports would increase difficulties for growers.

"Whenever mangoes are exported, both farmers and the government benefit. Such decisions increase the difficulties faced by growers," he said.

Ahmad also suggested the move could be aimed at protecting Nepal's domestic market.

Another grower, Mohammad Ikraar, said concerns over export restrictions could affect the credibility of Indian mangoes abroad.

"We nurture mango orchards like our own children, but even then, farmers are not getting prices commensurate with their hard work. Any hurdle in exports becomes a matter of concern," he said.

Agricultural Marketing, Foreign Trade and Exports Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh said trade issues between India and Nepal are handled by the Centre, but stressed that Indian mangoes continue to enjoy strong demand globally.

He recalled serving Indian mangoes to around 600 people during a recent visit to Moscow as an example of their international popularity.

Singh said many growers use protective bagging techniques during fruit development to minimise exposure to chemicals and pesticides.

He also noted that Nepal's mango consumption is relatively small compared with Uttar Pradesh's production and domestic demand, suggesting any disruption would have limited impact on farmers' earnings.

"However, the reputation and honour associated with Indian mangoes have certainly been hurt," he said, while expressing hope that any concerns regarding specific consignments would be addressed through dialogue.

India is the world's largest producer of mangoes, with annual output exceeding 26 million metric tonnes and more than 1,000 named varieties.

Major importers of Indian mangoes include the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.