Centre clears Puri airport amid row over Digha shrine being called 'Jagannath Dham'

Amid the ongoing row over West Bengal referring to Digha as “Jagannath Dham”, the Centre has cleared the decks for a new greenfield airport in Puri, seen as a significant step towards promoting spiritual tourism in the holy city.

In a statement, the Union ministry of civil aviation said: “Puri, one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in India and home to Lord Jagannath, attracts millions of devotees and tourists from across the country and the world. The decision to establish anairport in Puri will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development, and overall connectivity in the region.”

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi posted on X: “In a huge boost to connectivity and religious tourism, the Central Government has granted in-principle approval for a new greenfield airport in Puri. Named the Shree Jagannath Airport, the ambitious infrastructure project will be developed over 1,164 acres at an estimated cost of ₹5,631 crore. The construction is set to take place in three phases. Once complete, it will have the capacity to handle 4.6 million passengers annually. This development will boost regional connectivity, drive economic growth, and make the holy city of Puri more accessible to pilgrims and tourists.”

The new airport will be located at Sipasarubali, about 10km from the Puri beach. It is expected to not only bolster the state’s tourism economy but also ease pressure on Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also weighed in, sharing a letter he had written to Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on January 1, 2021, advocating for an airport in Puri. In the letter, Patnaik had underscored the significance of Puri’s heritage — including the 13th-century Konark Sun Temple and the Buddhist sites in the district — in attracting international tourists.

“We believe that Puri has potential to become a hub for spiritual tourism and economic activities,” he had said, adding: “The Rath Yatra of Puri is a world-famous annual event attracting lakhs of pilgrims and visitors from across the world. The holy Rath Yatra is celebrated across 192 countries. The proposed airport will help bring Jagannath devotees from across the world to Puri and will promote Jagannath culture across the world.”

He had requested that the new airport be named Shri Jagannath InternationalAirport.

The state government has also proposed a six-lane road to directly connect the Puri airport with Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The announcement has been welcomed in Puri. “It will transform the city’s landscape. Any hurdles in the way of the airport should be cleared quickly so that work can begin soon,” said Hector Mishra, a social worker.