CBSE to allow second attempt for Class X boards from 2026

Starting 2026, students appearing for CBSE Class X board exams will have the choice to appear for a second test in the same year to improve their performance, a first-of-its-kind move by a school board in India.

The national board on Wednesday issued a notification that the new policy will be enforced from 2026, even as academics pointed out “loopholes”, including the possibility of complacency and anxiety among students.

According to the CBSE notification, the Round-I examination will be held in mid-February, as conducted now, while Round-II will be held in May. (See chart)

Improvement opportunities will be limited to up to three subjects among science, mathematics, social science and the languages. Students placed in the compartment category based on results in the first examination will be allowed to appear in the

second exam in the same category.

Internal assessments will continue till the main examinations. Both examinations will be conducted on the full syllabus meant for one year. Facilities of photocopy, verification and re-evaluation will be available only after the results of the second examination are declared.

In February, the board had circulated a draft policy seeking feedback. Several principals had expressed concerns about the proposed changes. The CBSE, however, went ahead with the policy.

Sudha Acharya, the principal of ITL Public School here, said the new policy would eat into learning days and affect the smooth functioning of schools. “From mid-February to June, teachers will be engaged in conducting exams and in evaluation work. It will have repercussions on the school pedagogical calendar. Students may get complacent if they are allowed

to improve their scores in three subjects. Instead of reducing stress, it may add to their anxiety if students are continuously engaged in exam mode from February to June,” Acharya said.

Teachers who are involved in evaluation and conducting exams teach Classes VI to VIII. It would be difficult for schools to begin the academic session on April 1.

“The mental health of teachers also needs attention. Summer vacation will be compromised. What is the point of dual assessment when meaningful teaching-learning cannot be focused on in school? It may lead to a coaching culture. Schools with fewer teachers cannot mentor students for the second exam in quick succession,” Acharya said.

She also said a child who fails in the first examination would be allowed admission to Class XI only after the second exam results are out. “If the student is not successful in the second exam, he or she will be reverted to Class X. It will lead to emotional stress for both parents and the child,” she said.

She said the new policy will allow students to divide the papers and appear separately, which is not the intention of the change.