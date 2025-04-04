Canada created environment for organised crime: India slams Ottawa for bilateral rift

The downturn in India-Canada relations is a result of the licence given to secessionist and extremist elements in Canada, the ministry of external affairs said Friday.

The MEA also rejected insinuations made by the Canadian government on India and hoped the two countries can rebuild ties based on mutual respect and sensitivity.

The information was shared by Union junior minister for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in response to a written question in Lok Sabha about actions taken by the government to address the issue of the recent diplomatic standoff between India and Canada.

"The downturn in India-Canada relations is a result of the licence given to secessionist and extremist elements in Canada. The government of India has repeatedly urged the Canadian government to take prompt and effective action against all anti-India elements operating from its soil.

This includes preventing secessionist and extremist elements from glorifying the assassination of our leaders; issuing threats to our current political leadership and diplomats; disrespecting and vandalising places of worship and espousing for the balkanisation of India by holding so-called 'referendums'," the minister said.

The minister noted that the government engaged with the Canada government to address concerns regarding the activities of anti-India elements in that country.

"As far as the issue of foreign interference is concerned, it is a fact that Canada has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs. This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities.

The ministry also highlighted that in recent months, there has been a rise in the number of instances of Hindu temples being defaced with anti-India graffiti in the US.

"All incidents of attack and vandalisation of temples and places of worship are immediately taken up with the host government through diplomatic channels," he added.

The minister noted that the respective temple management authorities and community associations have also registered complaints with the local law enforcement authorities and have called for stringent action against those responsible for these acts and for providing the places of worship with security arrangements.

The deportation of Indian nationals was also discussed in the Parliament.

A total of 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the US since January 2025 till date, the minister said in a written response to a question.

"The vast majority of these deportees had attempted to enter the U.S. illegally, but were apprehended at the US border itself and thereafter deported to India after due verification. As such, these deportations may not have any impact on the overall remittance flows to India," he said.