Calls for restoring Bhubaneswar’s lost river, 23-km-long Gangua, drowning in neglect

Once the lifeline of Bhubaneswar, the 23-km-long Gangua, now reduced to a polluted nullah, is at the centre of growing calls for restoration.

Concerned about its deteriorating state, a group of youths has come together to push for its revival. Originally known as Gandhavati, the river originated in Chandaka, a forested area near the city, and merged into the Daya, where the Kalinga war was fought.

Environmentalist Sudarsan Das told The Telegraph: “Gangua is not just a river but an ancient waterway integral to Bhubaneswar’s history. Unplanned growth and rapid urbanisation have turned it into a drain that now absorbs the city’s effluents.”

Das said: “To highlight its plight, we organised the ‘Save Gangua Walk’ on Saturday, coinciding with World Water Day, to spread awareness about the need for its revival.”

Vice-president of the Capital Day Celebration Committee, Pradyumna Mohanty, said: “German planner Otto Koenigsberger had designed a new city for Bhubaneswar, and accordingly, its foundation was laid on April 13, 1948. As per the plan, the Gangua was meant to serve as a natural drainage system, carrying stormwater from Bhubaneswar’s drainage channels, as the city experienced heavy rains during cyclones.”

“However, over the years, successive governments failed to take any steps, and the river ultimately died, turning into a drain.”

“Now, untreated sewage from 10 stormwater drains is being discharged into Gangua. We will take up the matter with the government,” Mohanty added.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das told this newspaper: “We have already raised the issue with the state government. The water is highly contaminated, and revival remains a challenge.” She also pointed out that untreated industrial effluents are worsening the pollution.

Sources said the state government has set up a task force, led by the chief secretary, to monitor pollution levels. The matter has also been taken up with the National Green Tribunal.

“The revival plan will focus on urban flood control and Bhubaneswar’s urbanisation needs for 2036,” said an official.